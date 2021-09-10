By BRANDON STILES

On Aug. 26, Cravory Cookies celebrated the grand opening of their new College Area location with local families, lots of laughs, and gourmet cookies. A representative of County Supervisor Joel Anderson, Mariko Nakawatase, presented the Cravory Cookies team with an official Certificate of Recognition congratulating them on their new business venture.

Collin Smith, vice president of sales, recounted how excited he was to receive the honor on behalf of The Cravory. “I think it really instills the importance of community in San Diego and how through 2020 and 2021, with the pandemic, we can still open up businesses and find ways to grow as a community,” Smith stated.

Smith, who also holds the title of “Cookie Monster,” explained that the company began selling their cookies in 2009 at farmer’s markets around San Diego. With the growing popularity of their remarkable cookies, they opened up online sales nationwide. In 2014, Cravory Cookies opened their first shop in Point Loma. They quickly grew to other parts of San Diego, including the third base line at Petco Park. Opening in the College Area was a natural next step for the company. “It is great to see Cravory Cookies, a local business with strong San Diegan roots, thrive and grow,” Supervisor Anderson commended. “I am honored to have Cravory Cookies open their newest location in my district and look forward to their contributions to this community.”

With over 5,000 cookie flavors invented, Smith attributes The Cravory’s unique flavors to their executive chefs, the cookie visionaries of the company. Eddie and Ta, both born and raised in Brazil, studied culinary arts at Grossmont College and are ahead of the curve when coming up with new flavors. September’s selection includes pumpkin custard, oatmeal M&M, or blueberry pancake. “Just think of anything you eat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and we can make a cookie out of it,” Smith commented.

When asked what makes The Cravory different from traditional cookies, Smith replied, “It all starts from the beginning. Every cookie has a unique dough and is baked at different temperatures.” The texture also sets Cravory Cookies apart from their competitors. “Soft in the center and crispy on the edge,” Smith explains.

Customers can join The Cravory’s Cookie of the Month club to have new flavors shipped directly to their home or to a relative’s. Sending cookies to a relative, Smith describes, is like sending a piece of San Diego to your loved ones.

The new College Area location at 6526 El Cajon Blvd. has partnered with Niederfrank’s Ice Cream and Cafe Moto to offer ice cream and coffee that will perfectly pair with your Cravory Cookie.

— Brandon Stiles writes on behalf of County Supervisor Joel Anderson. Do you know of an individual or business that is giving back to their community in exceptional ways that deserves to be recognized? Visit Supervisor Anderson’s website to learn more about his certificate of recognition program: www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/certificate.