This year, Crawford High School will be hosting a bridging camp for our incoming 9th graders to make friends, get to know the campus, and meet teachers. In the first week of August, Crawford also hosted its 10th graders because they never got a real introduction to the campus due to COVID-19. As of the week of Aug. 9-13, the camp had over 60 students registered in addition to 15 student mentors in 11th and 12th grades.

This program is such a positive take on going back to school in person and giving students a great start to their high school careers. During the camp, Crawford students do projects in art, engineering, science, and social emotional learning with a culminating field trip to San Diego State University where they get to meet a professor and, of course, go bowling in the Aztec Center.

— Submitted by Crawford High School principal Froylan Villanueva