By LAURA CRIVOLO

Please join us at or next Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon (RWCNC) luncheon at The Legacy Hotel in Mission Valley on Tuesday, June 8. We will feature a speaker from U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration. Check in begins at 10:15 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. RSVP to www.diane.randolph@att.net. You can save time by purchasing tickets ahead of time at www.waveapps.com/yb847m-vb2kme. Credit and debit cards accepted.

We are a country of immigrants — legal immigrants. We want lawful immigration, but there is a process and it is not storming our borders. You must apply to become a citizen and wait your turn. We ask that you assimilate and become contributing members of our society.

Our forefathers were honored and proud to become American citizens. My father-in-law was so proud of his new homeland that he would not allow Italian to be spoken in the home when my husband was growing up. He always said, “We are Americans now, we speak English.”

We want you to come, support yourselves and your families without being a burden to U.S. taxpayers. What we have now with the Biden administration is quite the opposite, illegals are encouraged to come with the promise of “free” everything. The problem with “free” is that someone else is paying for it, that someone is you and I.

This policy is a direct violation of the Constitution, laws and COVID regulations. While we have been shut down, lost our jobs, our children have been out of school for over a year, our borders are wide open with no regard for our health and safety. Security, jobs and safety of our country and our people is a right that has been taken away. We are more unsafe than ever!

Drugs are spilling into the U.S. at an alarming rate. Mexican and Chinese cartels are responsible for making the drugs and smuggling them into the United States. Five thousand pounds of fentanyl has been seized since the year began, more than all of 2020. It takes exactly two days from the time these drugs enter the country to reach major cities such as New York and Chicago and are shipped to all over the interior of our country shortly thereafter.

I could fill this entire newspaper with shocking reports on the drug problems caused by this crisis at the border, unfortunately I don’t have the space. I encourage everyone to research the alarming statistics. It’s absolute insanity.

What are the Democrats doing? Well, it’s actually quite simple. The Democrats’ interest is in other countries — not America. They are perpetuating the notion that we are systemically racist. That is a lie that is being taught to our children. If you are against open borders, you are deemed a racist.

We are not a country if we don’t have a border. Large scale immigration shifts the control of power. That is what this is all about, power. Frightening — and they are getting away with it. What a country we are leaving to our children and grandchildren. This must be a wake up call.

— Laura Crivolo writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California–Navajo Canyon.