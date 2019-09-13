By JAY WILSON

Girls and Boys players, in the Crusaders Soccer Club’s (CSC) new colors of cardinal red and grey uniforms, played soccer on virtually all of the grass parks and fields in the Navajo Community on Saturday, Sept. 7 as part of the opening day of the club’s 49th year.

For this fall season, there are over 1,400 players — 98 recreational division and 32 competitive division teams. Thirteen of the competitive division teams are at the “Academy” level — the top level of competitive play for the CSC. This is an increase of six Academy teams over last year.

The recreational division is comprised of boys and girls born between 2015 and 2005. On behalf of CSC president Terry Cords, the board of directors and Rene Miramontes, the director of coaching, “A very sincere thank you for all the volunteer coaches and assistant coaches for volunteering their time and expertise to help teach all the CSC players about sportsmanship, team building andcooperation — and the great game of soccer. And a similar thank you to all the parents for making sure their child is available for practice and supporting their child and team on game day.”

Games are held on Saturdays through Nov. 16. Stop by any Saturday and enjoy a game of “futbol.”

The 32 Competitive Division teams, are coached by professional soccer coaches. They play throughout San Diego County, and there are usually games at Pershing Middle School and the Lower Lewis fields on Saturdays, and some Sundays through the middle of November.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of Crusaders Soccer Club.