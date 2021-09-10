The fall season for the Crusaders Soccer Club is here. Over 100 recreational and competitive teams are now practicing on fields in Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and San Carlos. Our competitive division begins interleague play throughout San Diego County on Sept. 11, and our recreational division begins intraleague play on Saturday, Sept. 18.

We would like to thank our two new team sponsors: Meiji Hello Panda and Prospect Home Finance. Meiji manufactures and distributes a variety of unique confectionery and snack products throughout the United States, and Prospect Home Finance is one of the leading mortgage and refinance companies in San Diego. Each of these firms is sponsoring two of our recreational division teams.

You often hear it takes a team to accomplish a task. The Crusaders Soccer Club, which is celebrating its 50th year of serving the youth throughout San Diego and into East County. In addition to our professional coaches for our competitive teams, we have over 150 volunteers. This includes the managers for our competitive teams, division coordinators and coaches for our recreational division and the board of directors for the Crusaders Soccer Club. These volunteers donate countless hours each season to ensure our players have a fun, safe and successful season.

As we approach opening day for our competitive and recreational teams, Rene Miramontes, the Director of Coaching for the Crusaders Soccer Club, stated, “A special thank you to the professional coaches for our competitive teams and our volunteer coaches for our recreational program who continually adapted their training to the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols. We look forward to seeing everyone on the soccer field this fall. I invite everyone to join us on a soccer field during our fall season. Every Saturday there will be games on nearly every grass and artificial turf field in Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and San Carlos.”

Visit www.crusderssoccer.org.