By JAY WILSON

2021 is the 50th anniversary of the Crusaders Soccer Club, established in 1971. Crusaders Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club serving East County and provides a top-notch soccer club experience.

The 2020 season ended with very successful fall programs for our competitive and recreational teams and two winter camps during the holidays. This was all accomplished in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols and we thank everyone involved with our soccer programs for their understanding and compliance – players, coaches and parents.

We are beginning January with tryouts for our 2021 competitive program for boys and girls born between 2003 and 2017. We have added a number of new teams and players to our existing teams. If you are interested in joining a competitive soccer team in 2021, please go to our home page for more information at crusaderssoccer.org.

Registration for our 2021 recreational spring season for boys and girls born between 2006 and 2017 started and is moving quickly. We anticipate practices starting mid-February with games/activities in March.

Crusaders Soccer Club is proud to announce the return of Daisy Contreras as a member of our coaching staff for the 2021 season. Rene Miramontes, our director of coaching stated, “We are always excited seeing our Crusaders alumni come back as members of our staff. She was part of the powerful Girls 2001/2002 Academy team that ended up taking the San Diego Development Academy Championship and, also part of the winning squad that took the CIF championship at West Hills High School. Coming back from playing in the Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon in Mexico, Daisy will be helping lead our Girls 2011 Premier team and we know she will be a great addition and example for this group of awesome players.”

All activities are contingent on approval of Gov. Newsom, the California Department of Health and the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency guidelines for all youth athletics.

Join our social media network and follow the Crusaders Soccer Club Facebook and Instagram.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of Crusaders Soccer Club.