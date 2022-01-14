The Crusaders Soccer Club conducted its annual Winter Camps in December 2021. The camps were open to all players in the Grassroots (Recreational) and Competitive programs. The camps were held at the Pershing Middle School fields and conducted by Victor Melendez, the Crusaders Soccer Assistant Director of Coaching.

Tryouts for the 2022 competitive team program were conducted at the Pershing Fields the weekend of Jan 8-9. If you would like to try out for a Competitive team, go to the Crusaders Soccer homepage at crusaderssoccer.org. Click on STAFF and scroll down to the coach for your gender and age and contact the coach directly.

Registration is now open for the 2022, spring Grassroots (Recreational) program which begins on March 6 and ends on May 1. Games will be played on Sundays at the Pershing Middle School and Gage Elementary fields. Registration closes at midnight on Jan. 31. For more information go to crusaderssoccer.org and click on the GRASSROOTS (RECREATIONAL) graphic. If you are interested in volunteering to coach a team, send an email to info@crusaderssoccer.org. If you would like to referee any of our Grassroots games, also send an email to infor@crsaderssoccer.org.

The Crusaders Soccer Club entered a record 11 Grassroots All-Star teams to participate in the New Year Kickoff recreational tournament sponsored by the Escondido Soccer Club and held at Francis Ryan Park in Escondido on Jan. 8-9. When the winners were awarded their trophies, the Crusaders Soccer Club’s 2014 Boys team, coached by Jason Lithopoulos, and the Girls 2014 team, coached by Enko Telahun and Miguel Villodas, won their respective divisions. The Girls 2010 team, coached by John Ruiz, placed second in their division.

