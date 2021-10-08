By LAUARA CRIVELO

We are so excited to announce our guest speaker for our November luncheon will be our fabulous District Attorney Summer Stephan. Please go to our website, rwcnavajocanyon.org, for information and to purchase tickets. Reserve your spot early, as it will surely be a sell out.

Now that Californians have rejected ousting the worst governor in California history, I would like to ask liberals in this state what they think about his policies and ask why you want this for our state. How does the planned release of 63,000 convicted felons into society make our street safer? Nearly 20,000 of them are serving life sentences! At the same time, California cities are defunding police.

Why is it okay to give people entering our country illegally stimulus checks? $600 paid for by California taxpayers, not to mention ‘free” healthcare, while the citizens pay through the nose? Doesn’t this make you angry?

Why is it okay to tax by the miles you travel. This has not yet been passed, but we all know it’s coming. We are already paying huge gas taxes for “road maintenance” that for some reason gets appropriated to everything but our roads. Do you know who doesn’t pay gas tax? Drivers of electric cars. Why not tax them for miles driven and leave the rest of us alone?

Let’s discuss COVID-related mandates. Shouldn’t parents be allowed to make those decisions for their children? At this point, we don’t know what the long term effects will be for these young people. We should not be experimenting on our children.

How about workers in all walks of life losing their jobs because they choose not to be part of an experiment? Is that okay? Not in my opinion. If you are vaccinated, why worry about anyone else’s choice? What happened to “my body, my choice?” That only applies when you want to commit murder. Yes, abortion is murder.

I’ll have more burning questions for you next month, to be continued…

— Laura Crivelo writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon.