By Jay Wilson

The status of the proposed All Peoples Church on the east side of College Avenue is certainly the key item of discussion for the residents of Del Cerro. It was anticipated the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) or an environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) would have been completed and released by the City of San Diego by now. This has not occurred.

Before the Del Cerro Action Council can have a balanced discussion, the EIR information, along with the traffic study, needs to be available to everyone. When released, everyone will have 45 days to respond and comment on the EIR, and 30 days to respond and comment if the city’s report is an MND. As a result, the quarterly Zoom meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC) that was scheduled for Jan. 28 has been postponed. As soon as this information is available, it will be posted on the DCAC website delcerroactioncouncil.org and the DCAC will schedule a Zoom meeting prior to the All Peoples Church being an action item for the Navajo Community Planners.

Another Del Cerro community organization is the Friends of Del Cerro. For nearly three years, the Friends of Del Cerro’s Del Cerro Front Porch Committee has been looking into what could be realistically accomplished in updating and enhancing the College Avenue medians between I-8 and Navajo Road. The Friends of Del Cerro is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit community organization of local residents and businesses, committed to increasing the cohesiveness of the Del Cerro neighborhood by promoting safety, beautification, and economic development. In addition, this organization has 43 Neighborhood Watch block captains, and they will be installing Neighborhood Watch signs very soon. Friends of Del Cerro, along with DCAC, has been working on improvements to the Princess del Cerro Park which include repairing and enhancing the playground, park benches, and landscaping. To find out more or become a member please go to www.friendsofdelcerro.org.

Stay involved in your community.

—By Del Cerro Action Council secretary Jay Wilson.