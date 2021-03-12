The next Del Cerro Action Council Zoom meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. A Zoom link will be posted on Monday, April 25.

In response to questions about the status of DCAC, we will be posting information on our website, including the financials. There has not been any solicitations or receipt of funding in the past decade.

The status of the proposed All Peoples Church project is the church is planning to send their next submittal to the city this Friday. Once the city reviews the submittal, the city will issue another Cycles Report. If the city is satisfied all their concerns have been addressed, the city will determine whether an Environmental Impact Report or a Mitigated Negative Declaration is required. The document is then prepared and submitted to the city for review.

When the draft document is approved by the city, it will be released for public review and comment. The required Traffic Report will be included as part of the environmental review. There will be a minimum of 30 days for public review and comment. We anticipate all of this will be issued prior to the next scheduled Zoom meeting of the DCAC on April 25, at which time we will hold a public forum.

— By DCAC secretary Jay Wilson