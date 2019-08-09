By JAY WILSON

The quarterly meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC) was held on July 25.

The meeting began with a report by SDPD Community Relations Officer John Steffen who reported there were several crimes in the last month including two violent crimes adjacent to the motel on Adobe Falls Road. There were three vehicle thefts, a car break-in and one home burglary. The major crime was a home invasion/homicide on Lake Shore Drive in San Carlos.

DCAC Chair Mark Rawlins provided an update on the proposed Maintenance Assessment District for Del Cerro. He reported, “The city of San Diego has turned the switch back on to move forward. There are several communities slotted to go before us. We will need a petition-gathering effort and the Friends of Del Cerro are leading the way. We are waiting for approval from the city on the petition. As soon as it gets approved, we hope to begin gathering signatures within in the next 30 to 45 days. When we have collected the number of required signatures, a vote can be held to approve or disapprove the formation of a Maintenance Assessment District. All property owners will have an opportunity to vote.”

Ashley Campbell, the senior community representative for Rep. Susan Davis, introduced herself and invited anyone with a federal-related concern to contact her. Her office phone number is 619-280-5353 and her email address is Ashley.Campbell@mail.house.gov.

The program for the meeting was presented by Roberto Garcia, partnership specialist for the San Diego County 2020 U.S. Census Bureau. He provided an overview of the 2020 census and how important it is for everyone to participate. It determines the number of congressional seats and federal dollars allocated to California.

“We need to know who is here,” Garcia said.

For the first time, you will be able to go online to complete the survey. Only 1% will receive a personal visit from a census worker. In addition to accessing the census survey via the internet, you will also be able to complete the form over the phone, or use the traditional paper form, or in person.

“We will handle the census in 12 languages and we will be partnering with libraries and other sites with kiosks so anyone can complete the census online,” Garcia said. “April 1 will be the official Census Day. We want to count 50% by April 1, 2020. It is everyone’s civic duty.”

The paper version will be in English and Spanish only. In a census track where 20% or more speak Spanish, the census document and support will be available in Spanish. If more people from other ethnicities respond, it may be printed in more languages for the 2030 census.

“Legally, we cannot give any of the information out for 73 years. Your information is protected for 73 years. There are very severe penalties for any information leaks,” Garcia added.

There are 2020 census jobs, which can last from four months to four years. The movement is the biggest mobilization in the time of peace.

“We are hiring and will have three offices,” Garcia said. “Most of the work will be from home. Renumerators will be paid $25 per hour. We are looking for individuals at all levels. Pay is $20 to $27.50 per hour depending upon the job assignment. You must be 18 or over and have a valid email address.”

The offices will open on Sept. 1 and are hiring right now. The census works with United Way and 150 nonprofit organizations speaking to people one to one. Fifteen of 18 cities in San Diego County will be helping support the census count.

“Our dollars often go to other states,” Garcia added. “Let’s keep as much as we can.”

There are only 10 questions for the 2020 census, including name, age, ethnicity, and homeownership.

You may reach Garcia at Roberto.Garcia@2020census.gov.

The next DCAC meeting will be Oct. 24, 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org for more information.