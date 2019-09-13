By JAY WILSON

There are three major projects in Del Cerro in various stages of development: The Del Cerro Maintenance Assessment District, which is being supported by the Friends of Del Cerro; the All Peoples Church east of College Avenue between I-8 and Del Cerro Boulevard; and Adobe Falls.

“The City of San Diego is now moving forward with processing several applications. I believe we are the third in line for processing our application,” said Mark Rawlins, the Chair of the Del Cerro Action Council, and one of the leaders in cooperation with the Friends of Del Cerro in the effort to establish a Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) for Del Cerro. “Once the application is processed, the next stage will be to publish the Engineering Report that outlines the boundaries and goals of the Del Cerro MAD. Then the process of collecting signatures in support of the MAD will commence. When 30% of the property owners have signed the petition and the signatures are validated by the city of San Diego, ballots will be mailed to all the property owners. Property owners will have 45 days to mail in their ballot. It will require 50% plus one of the returned ballots to establish the MAD.”

Our second project is the All Peoples Church (APC) which includes a sanctuary to accommodate about 900 people, a gymnasium and 10 classrooms for the training of their world-wide outreach program, and a single-story parking structure for about 125 cars.

Church staff members have met with community members to discuss the plans and listen to their concerns and made presentations at Del Cerro Action Council meetings. Residents, whose backyards touch the church property also recently met to go over the initial plans of the project.

The APC submitted their initial plans to the city and received the first cycles report. This lets the APC know what the city has approved and what additional information the city still needs. Their next step is for the APC to resubmit. Hopefully the city will issue their second cycles report prior to our Oct. 24 meeting and that the APC will be able to give us an update at our next meeting.

The third project is for Adobe Falls. Following the success of the Friends of Del Cerro’s Capstone project with SDSU to evaluate crime and safety in Del Cerro, they have been granted a second Capstone Project to develop viable solutions of Adobe Falls for the SDSU and city property. This is a year-long project by four to five Masters degree students who will be working with SDSU administration, the city and Del Cerro residents.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org.