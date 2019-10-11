By JAY WILSON

The Del Cerro Action Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

A representative from the All Peoples Church will provide an update on the city of San Diego review process and the project status. Responses from the city and Caltrans will determine how low the pad for the building will be and exactly where the single-story parking structure will be located.

The lack of an off-leash dog park frequently comes up in discussions about the needs within the Navajo community. The city of San Diego has contracted with the San Diego Humane Society to police the parks for people letting their dogs run loose. Unless the dogs are in a designated off-leash park, there is a County of San Diego ordinance stating all dogs in public areas must be on a leash.

Gerhard Oertlet, a Navajo community resident, is heading up an exploratory group to establish off-leash dog parks within the Navajo Community. This grass-roots group, Beyond Leashes, is exploring the feasibility of an off-leash dog park above the grass field and new playground at Rancho Mission Park on Margerum. Gerhard, and several of his committee members met on site with Andy Field, the acting director of the city of San Diego’s Park and Recreation Department. Their website is beyondleashes.com . Their first task is to conduct a survey of the proposed area to ensure it is within the bounds of Rancho Mission Park.

Gerhard is encouraging Navajo residents to sign up on the website so everyone can be kept up to date on the project. The website was just launched and already more than 250 people have signed up to lend their support. Beyond Leashes is not soliciting funds as this time, just support.

A committee representing the Friends of Del Cerro (FODC) recently met with staff from SDSU, and Roarke Shanley, our community representative from Council member Scott Sherman’s office, and me regarding the future of the Adobe Falls property owned by SDSU and the city of San Diego. Several different departments at SDSU are involved in the project regarding the potential uses for the property and flood control of Alvarado Creek. A follow-up meeting has scheduled to begin looking at the possible uses of the land in question. For more information about the FODC, go to their website; friendsofdelcerro.org .

—Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org.