By JAY WILSON

The next meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC) is Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

As we all know, SDSU West is moving forward. In December, I attended a presentation on the initial design for the 60-plus acres of the park area that will be built in the eastern portion of the property. This is adjacent to Interstate 15 and the Murphy Canyon Creek and reaches from the San Diego River to Friars Road.

I attended a previous workshop at SDSU in September with about 75 citizens from the communities close to SDSU West. I was very impressed that the designers listened to what the participants in the workshop had recommended and incorporated virtually everything suggested. The presentation was very thorough and I asked Rachel Gregg, the SDSU director of Government and Community Relations, if we could have a similar presentation at the January meeting of the DCAC. The park has something for everyone and the area is about 10 acres larger than the entire Lake Murray Community Park. This new and outstanding park will be just 10 minutes from Del Cerro. You will definitely want to hear about this incredible new park addition.

Two major projects for Del Cerro are still on hold. The first is the proposed Maintenance Assessment District (MAD). The city is still working on several proposed MADs throughout the city that were submitted prior to the one for Del Cerro. The second project is the All People’s Church and they are waiting on some additional information from the city as well.

Crusaders Soccer’s spring recreational division, Little League and Navajo girls fastpitch softball are all finishing registrations and in February, there will be a great number of children practicing during the week and playing games on the weekends at virtually every park and grass field in the Navajo area. Drive carefully, there is always the possibility of a child running out into the street to chase a ball.

Happy New Year and join us on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. for the next quarterly meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council at Temple Emanu-El.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council.