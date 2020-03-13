By JAY WILSON

The two primary projects in Del Cerro continue to be the All Peoples Church (APC) and the proposed Del Cerro Maintenance Assessment District (MAD).

On Monday, March 9, the residents on Marne Avenue, whose backyards border the All Peoples Church, met with staff from the APC along with staff from The Atlantis Group, the land-planning experts assisting APC with development of the project. As a follow-up to the meeting with the residents on Marne, the staff from APC and the Atlantis Group made a full presentation to Navajo Community Planners (NCPI) on March 11.

Following their presentations to the Marne Avenue residents and the NCPI, APC will now be submitting their plans to the city for a second review. This will lead to a second cycles report from city staff following their review of the revised plans. Hopefully the second cycles report will resolve whether or not there will be a signaled intersection leading into the church parking lot and confirm the location of the one-story parking garage.

The Del Cerro MAD is still sitting with the city. It is our understanding the Del Cerro MAD is next in line. The city’s action is to approve the wording for the petition and to give the green light to move forward, which will allow for property owners to begin signing the petition. It requires 30% of Del Cerro property owners to sign the petition in order to bring the MAD proposal to a vote by property owners.

Youth sports are everywhere within the Navajo Community this time of year. Nearly 2,000 children are playing youth sports this spring. There is Crusaders Soccer, Navajo Girls Fast Pitch Softball, Allied Gardens, San Carlos and Mission Trails Little Leagues, Patriot Baseball, and Mission Trails Lacrosse.

Two new large grass fields have just been added at Gage and Marvin elementary schools. Virtually every grass and artificial field is in use for practices and Saturday and Sunday games. Please be cautious as you drive through our community. At any moment, a child may run across the street to get to practice or retrieve the ball that is bouncing and/or rolling across the street.

The next quarterly meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council will be on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council, Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org.