By JAY WILSON

Mark Rawlins, the chair of the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC), has announced that the quarterly meeting of the DCAC scheduled for Thursday, April 23 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be July 23. Any updates regarding the All Peoples Church and/or the Del Cerro Maintenance Assessment District will be posted on the DCAC website, delcerroactioncouncil.org.

The latest information from the City of San Diego regarding our parks and libraries is that they will now remain closed until May 1. This includes Mission Trails Regional Park, Lake Murray, Lake Murray Community Park, and all neighborhood parks and sports fields.

If you are looking for something new to view on your computer or your big screen television with access to YouTube, there is a new video ,“Rise and Fall of the Mountains of Mission Trails Regional Park,” featuring our own Navajo community resident, Dr. Pat Abbott, geology professor emeritus from San Diego State University. It will take you on a geological tour of the park and is based on his recent book on the geology of Mission Trails. To enjoy this 20-minute adventure, visit bit.ly/2UP6ZzE. Now sit back and join Dr. Abbott on a fascinating adventure through the mountains and valleys of Mission Trails.

On behalf of the DCAC board of directors, we wish you well during these challenging times. During this stressful time, please stay in touch with your senior neighbors and lend a hand. At the same time, be very wary of the COVID-19 scams that are popping up. Let’s all stay safe!

— Jay Wilson is secretary for the Del Cerro Action Council.