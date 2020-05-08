By JAY WILSON

Del Cerro remains quiet as we all cope with the restrictions during this time of the COVID-19 virus. As you periodically drive through Del Cerro and any of our surrounding communities, it is obviously very quiet with very little activity on our streets. Residents are certainly walking much more — with more family members than usual and often with the family dog. Everyone appears to be abiding by the social distancing and now the requirement of wearing a mask when outside and within six feet of a nonfamily member.

It is encouraging to see neighbors social distancing on a driveway to commiserate with their neighbors while enjoying a beer or cocktail. It is also comforting to daily see a family interacting with one another for a game of whiffle ball in their front yard or safely in the street. Princess del Cerro Park is inching its way back to life. And now individual families are returning to the Princess del Cerro Park to kick a soccer ball and/or throw a Frisbee. The children’s playground and the park tables and benches remain off limits.

The weekend “Open House” signs are gone, but in speaking with a couple of real estate friends for this area, business is surprisingly good. The fact that real estate businesses have been using virtual tours of homes for several years has helped. It is not something totally new. If a tour of home is a must, appointments are necessary and potential buyers often must sign an agreement not to touch anything, wear a mask, and even wear booties while touring a home.

Fortunately, as you drive by the shopping center on Del Cerro Boulevard, you see cars in the parking lot to reassure you some commerce still exists in our neighborhood and you can still buy staples like milk, bead, meat and potatoes, and even indulge yourself with a bottle of wine and/or ice cream. On behalf of the Del Cerro Action Council board of directors, we urge you to support our local businesses that remain open.

Now we all still have time to smell the roses. Stay healthy and enjoy your day.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org.