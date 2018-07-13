Del Cerro Action Council News — July 13, 2018

By Jay Wilson | Del Cerro Action Council News

The next Del Cerro Action Council meeting is Thursday, July 26 at Temple Emanu-El at 7 p.m.

Adobe Fire

We have asked for someone from the city of San Diego’s Park and Recreation’s Open Space Division and Rachel Gregg, the community relations manager for SDSU to provide an update on the restoration of the canyon that was greatly impacted by the Adobe Fire. The fire started on Smoke Tree property and burned city of San Diego and SDSU property.

The city of San Diego’s mutual aid agreements with a number of fire agencies resulted in a very aggressive response from agencies throughout the county to the Adobe Fire; including San Diego Fire-Rescue, CAL FIRE, Heartland Fire Rescue, Santee Fire Department and San Diego Gas and Electric in partnership with CAL FIRE. Fighting the fire included a number of engine companies, 200 firefighters and strike teams, plus two fixed-wing aircraft and three water-dropping helicopters. Thank you to Incident Commanders Chief Yamane and Chief Lozano and all the agencies for helping save our community.

Battalion Chief Dan Froelich called requesting assistance in locating space for the Fire Command Center. Thank you to Temple Emanu-el and St. Therese for accommodating the command centers throughout the fire. The day after the fire, there were still 100 firefighters and strike team members, plus 15 engine companies on the line to ensure there were no flare-ups.

After the fire, Kevin Powers, a student in Dr. Eric Frost’s Homeland Security Masters Program at SDSU, flew the burned area with a drone. Visit our website at delcerroactioncouncil.org to access the Dropbox link which contains aerial photos and videos of the burned area. The damage to the environment is extensive.

One of our concerns is the increasing possibility of an El Niño weather-pattern, which is nearing 50 percent according to the May forecast released by the National Southern Service Climate Prediction Center. Without a major effort by SDSU and the city of San Diego, the run-off and erosion will be significant with heavy rains. It would most likely also increase the flooding by the Alvarado Creek/storm drain in Grantville.

Lake Murray Fireworks & MusicFest

Another big thank you to the Lake Murray Fireworks and Events Foundation for producing another spectacular July Fourth Fireworks & MusicFest at Lake Murray. The goal of $80,000 was reached to cover the cost to produce another outstanding community-based event. The volunteer committee did an excellent job and the committee is already raising money for next year’s event. Donations can be made at LakeMurrayFireworks.org.

New SDSU president

We have invited Adela de la Torre, the new SDSU president, to introduce herself to Del Cerro and update us on her vision of the future of SDSU. Unfortunately, she is unavailable for our July and October DCAC meeting dates. We have asked for some available dates and we may move the date of our October meeting to accommodate her availability.

At the time this article was submitted, there was no update on the All Peoples Church, Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport Master Plan Update or the proposed Del Cerro Maintenance Assessment District.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and join us for our quarterly meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council.

Have a safe summer and make certain you have cleared the appropriate “defensible space” around your home to protect it as much as possible from a wildland canyon fire. Remember, embers can travel up to five miles.

— Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Visit delcerroactionconcil.org.