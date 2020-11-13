On Thursday, Nov. 5, more than 50 Del Cerro residents participated in the Navajo Community Planners, Inc. (NCPI) All Peoples Church (APC) Zoom Sub Committee meeting. Staff members of the APC and their consultants gave a presentation updating everyone on the church project from its inception to presentations over the past two years to the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC) and NCPI.

No vote was taken by the members of the committee as this was an information and not an action item. Everyone was also invited to attend the Zoom November meeting of the NCPI held on Nov. 11 where the APC and consultants made another presentation. This was also an information item for the NCPI.

Several points were raised by residents for and against the church. They included, but not limited to, traffic, the height of the building, the amenities it will bring including a gymnasium, meeting rooms, to the need of more housing instead of a church. (Regarding housing, there are about 10,000 new units planned as part of the redevelopment of Grantville.)

We are asking the APC to return to the next DCAC meeting on Jan. 28 as an action item on our agenda. It would then most likely be an action item for NCPI. Both will be Zoom meetings and the public is invited to attend. Links to the Zoom meetings will be posted on the DCAC website www.delcerroactioncouncil.org and NCPI website www.navajoplanners.org.

— By Jay Wilson, secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council.