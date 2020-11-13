Wanda Honeycutt, an artist and resident of Del Cerro in San Diego, California, won the Best of Theme award in the extraordinarily competitive November Member’s exhibition “Nox Mente” held virtually in November, on The San Diego Watercolor Society website, www.sdws.org. Honeycutt’s painting entitled “Guardians of the Light” was selected by nationally known juror Stan Kurth for this honor, out of nearly 300 entries. Kurth said of the painting, “Wow, a cornucopia of delight surrounds this goddess of the night. The flame of the candle burning brightly in the golden section illuminates a figure resplendent with layers of color and texture.”

Wanda describes herself as an “intuitive painter” who has also studied and utilized the fundamental principles and elements of art design. She often has a specific idea or inspiration for a painting, but many times, she will freely apply paint to paper or canvas and allow her intuition to guide her. Wanda’s unique and colorful paintings have been shown and given awards in galleries throughout San Diego. They are also included in private collections in Argentina, Canada, and throughout the United States. More of Wanda’s work can be found at http://www.wandahoneycutt.com

The Virtual Exhibit will run through Saturday November 28, 2020 on The San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at www.sdws.org where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org