By SEAN QUINTAL

At our September meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club, we talked with more than a half-dozen Democratic leaders about how you can volunteer to help Democrats win elections and stop the spread of bigotry and superstition in La Mesa and surrounding East County communities, using the peaceful tools of democracy. And you can do it all with social distancing — you don’t have to leave home! If you missed us, you can catch up on our YouTube channel.

And join us for our next meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. for social time, 7 p.m. for programming, when we’ll hear from a busload of great candidates, find out more about volunteer opportunities and also learn how you can make sure your vote is counted.

You can find links to both the YouTube video of September’s meeting, and our Zoom for October, at www.lmfdems.com/links

Propositions recommendations

The following statewide propositions are on this year’s ballot, along with the official position taken by the state Democratic Party. Please consider using this a simple voting reference when casting your ballot.

Vote YES on the following:

Proposition 14: Renews funding for California’s stem cell research initiative.

Proposition 15: Makes commercial property tax more fair, to better support schools and communities.

Proposition 16: Ends the ban on affirmative action.

Proposition 17: Free the vote; allows registered California citizens on parole to vote.

Proposition 18: Allows 17 year olds to vote in the primary, if they’ll turn 18 by the general election.

Proposition19: Property tax relief for California’s senior homeowners; supports the wildfire fund.

Proposition 21: Allows cities and counties to enact some rent control measures.

Proposition 23: Requires dialysis clinics to have a doctor present, and to treat all patients equally.

Proposition 25: Ends cash bail; eliminates the jailing of people simply because they don’t have money.

Vote NO on the following:

Proposition 22: Would allow Uber, Lyft et al to continue to exploit workers, without providing them basic workplace protections and rights.

Proposition 20: Reimposes unnecessary mandatory criminal sentences, that make the justice system less fair, and that overcrowd prisons.

— Sean Quintal writes on behalf of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club.