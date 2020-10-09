Dine Diego hits the San Diego scene this fall for a blowout month of dining deliciousness. The one-time-only Dine Diego event will run Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and will feature a diverse line-up of top San Diego eateries showcasing their safe dining offerings for alfresco, to go and in-house promotions.

Dine Diego takes the place of San Diego Restaurant Week for 2020 in an effort to support the unique and timely needs of the San Diego restaurant industry that is facing dynamic and ongoing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the month-long Dine Diego, diners can expect over 300 participating restaurants to choose from that span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north.

Dine Diego invites restaurant goers to take advantage of the region’s sunny weather and local restaurants’ new expanded patios and curbside tables made available under emergency orders due to the pandemic. For diners looking for takeout, the SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com website has a searcheable database of takeout options.

More than just a meal, Dine Diego invites participants to play. www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com hosts an interactive bingo-style game board with dining options and the opportunity to win a San Diego staycation package. Participants are invited to snap and post a photo eating out or picking up food to go and complete five in a row, submit to a “game board” to be entered to win. Posting a photos on Instagram, following @SDRestaurantWk and the restaurants posted about, using the hashtag #52WeeksOfDineDiego in posts will increase the odds of of winningj52 gift certificates to San Diego restaurants.

Game Board and Year of Dining winners will be announced on Oct. 15 to close out the month of Dine Diego and diners are encouraged to enter multiple times to increase their chances.

Tickets are not necessary for Dine Diego dining, but reservations are recommended. Visit www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.

Restaurants interested in participating should contact sdrw@calrest.org. All restaurant participation and membership fees have been waived and restaurants have the flexibility to highlight their current in-house promotions, specials and offers.