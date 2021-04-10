By RAUL A. CAMPILLO

It has been a busy first few months at City Hall, and it is an honor to represent you on the San Diego City Council. We recently passed a significant milestone: 100 days in office. I put together a report (bit.ly/3dGuKlu) to highlight some of what my staff and I have been able to accomplish during our short time in office.

I would like to begin with a quick COVID vaccine update. In addition to the employment sectors and those with qualifying pre-existing conditions who were already eligible, all San Diego County adults over the age of 50, the first group in Phase 2, are now eligible to be vaccinated. For detailed vaccine eligibility information and to schedule an appointment online, please visit sandiegocounty.gov/sdc/.

Governor Newsom recently visited a vaccination station here in the city and commended us for the way San Diego is “leading the way” on vaccine progress in our state. We will continue full speed ahead until everyone who wants a vaccination has had the opportunity to get one. For those who are still not in an eligible category, please rest assured that you will be able to get a shot soon: All San Diegans over the age of 16 will become eligible on April 15.

Next, I would like to invite all District 7 Residents to join me on the morning of April 17 at 11 a.m. for a virtual discussion about the issues facing our district and our city with Mayor Todd Gloria. Register for the free event: www.Sandiego.gov/mayorcd7townhall.

Standing up against anti-Asian hate and extremism

Earlier this year at the City Council, I took the common-sense step of voting to condemn all forms of hate and extremism in our city. I have been particularly disturbed by the recent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the advent of COVID-19.

I recently wrote a letter to District Attorney Summer Stephan to inquire about the recent spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans in our county and unfortunately, in her reply, DA Stephen did confirm to me that San Diego has not been spared from this trend. We have seen a threefold increase in the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans in our county.

My office is prepared to do all we can to assist the DA in her attempts to hold the perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable, and I call on all members of the Navajo community to be vigilant. If you witness a hate crime, please report it immediately by calling 911. Together, we will root out hate crime in our communities.

As a reminder, you can always reach my office any time by emailing RaulCampillo@sandiego.gov. For a Del Cerro-specific issue, please reach Jared Miller-Sclar at JMillerSclar@sandiego.gov. For an issue specific to Grantville, Allied Gardens, or San Carlos, please reach Sanna Loando at SLoando@sandiego.gov.

— Raul Campillo represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council.