It has been 5 months in office, and it continues to be an honor to serve Navajo families.

In order to take input from the public to ensure that District 7 residents’ voices are heard in our city’s budget process, my office has put together a survey for residents to fill out to let me know what they want me to focus on as it relates to the budget. Please visit tinyurl.com/cvmx4mne to participate in the survey.

In addition to the survey, on May 10 I hosted a virtual Town Hall alongside the office of our city’s independent budget analyst to hear residents’ voices and discuss my priorities for the FY2022 budget.

On May 5, I announced that I am calling on Mayor Gloria to fund the creation of a new office within the city administration: the Office of Child and Youth Success. I believe that the city can leverage its assets to make San Diego a great place to grow up and raise a family. Once established, this office must commit itself to increasing access to affordable, quality childcare; combating housing and food insecurity for youth and families; and bolstering access to educational and career opportunities for young adults. To view my full announcement, visit tinyurl.com/4xz7rh7f.

Over the course of this crucial budget process, I will also be advocating for important priorities such as the San Carlos Library and the City Attorney’s nationally-recognized Gun Violence Response Unit and critically important Elder Abuse prevention program.

I would like to conclude with a quick COVID vaccine update. All San Diegans over the age of 16 are eligible to be vaccinated, and appointments are no longer required. As of May 5, 56% of eligible San Diegans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. If you or a loved one have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, please visit the County of San Diego’s vaccine resource page at tinyurl.com/dk29sdvc to make a plan to get your shots. We are on the verge of being able to move into the least-restrictive yellow tier, and for all restrictions to be lifted on June 15, but this all rides on our ability to get vaccinated and keep hospital beds open. Get vaccinated today!

As a reminder, you can always reach my office any time by emailing RaulCampillo@sandiego.gov. For an issue specific to Grantville, Allied Gardens, or San Carlos, please reach Sanna Loando at SLoando@sandiego.gov For an issue specific to Del Cerro, please reach Jared Miller-Sclar at JMillerSclar@sandiego.gov.

— Raul Campillo represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council.