By RAUL A. CAMPILLO

First, let me begin by once again thanking the readers and publishers of the Mission Times Courier for allowing me this venue to communicate important updates from my office.

I would like to begin with an update on COVID-19 vaccinations happening in San Diego. Fortunately, San Diego County is setting California’s pace for vaccinations. We currently have the second-highest percentage of our population vaccinated, and we are only slightly behind Contra Costa for the leading position. As you likely know, San Diegans who are 65 years or older or are healthcare workers are currently eligible to get vaccinated now. We have stood up a number of vaccine “Super Stations” as well as PODs (points of dispensing) throughout the county. I encourage folks to check their eligibility online and make an appointment at bit.ly/3p652ud.

It is my pleasure to announce that our office is currently planning our First 100 Days Town Hall series, which will begin on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. I will be joined by mayoral staff for a presentation, discussion, and questions and comments period as the city prepares to release a bid for the gas and electric utility franchise later this spring. We want to hear your feedback during this virtual meeting so that we can work effectively to secure the best possible deal for San Diego ratepayers. Please visit bit.ly/3p0dnzJ to register for the forum.

After the franchise event, the series will continue with a Town Hall forum specific to each neighborhood of District 7. Attendance at these virtual events is free of charge, but registration is required. I would strongly encourage residents who would like to have their questions answered and their voices heard on matters of importance to their communities to register for one or more of these events. Once you register for an event, please keep the confirmation email you receive, as it will contain your unique meeting link that you will need to revisit at the time of the forum in order to join us. Schedule is as follows (follow the bitly link to register):

Feb. 18: Linda Vista (bit.ly/36RmOer)

Feb. 23: Mission Valley (bit.ly/3tPdguC)

Feb. 24: Del Cerro (bit.ly/39YXVQ0)

March 1: San Carlos (bit.ly/2YUxDZ4)

March 3: Tierrasanta (bit.ly/3rzpMfD)

March 4: Serra Mesa (bit.ly/3jvaQMG)

March 23: Allied Gardens/Grantville (bit.ly/36T3opE)

I would like to remind constituents that all of the memos our office submits, including our budget priories memo, are available on our website, and can be viewed at www.sandiego.gov/citycouncil/cd7/newsroom.

Thank you again for affording me this opportunity to serve. As a reminder, you can always reach my office any time by emailing RaulCampillo@sandiego.gov. For a Del Cerro-specific issue, please reach Jared Miller-Sclar at JMillerSclar@sandiego.gov. For an issue specific to Grantville, Allied Gardens, or San Carlos, please reach Sanna Loando at SLoando@sandiego.gov.