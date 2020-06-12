On May 22, friends and customers surprised San Carlos resident Pamela Bobrow with a drive-by car parade to mark Bobrow’s 40-year anniversary as a Jazzercise instructor. About 20 cars, decorated and honking, passed by her house as music blared on the driveway to congratulate her.

Bobrow began teaching jazzercise classes at Kindercare on Jackson Drive in 1980 and then moved to teaching at the San Carlos Rec Center. She then opened Jazzercise San Carlos in 1981, renting space at the East San Diego Masonic Lodge, and was owner and operator for 26 years. She ran classes out of a few other locations before moving to Jazzercise College Area in 2012, where she teaches low-impact classes three times a week.

Many of her clients are Del Cerro and San Carlos residents, some of whom have been taking Bobrow’s class for over 30 years! For more information on Jazzercise dance fitness classes, visit jazzercise.com.