On Wednesday, Oct. 20, San Diego Elks Lodge in San Carlos presented awards to the national winners of the Drug Awareness Program. Tahlia Schilf, Samantha Lee and Sophia Lee received the national first place award for the Pre-High School Video entry.

Samantha Lee also received the national first place award for the Essay entry.

The students were sponsored by San Diego Elks Lodge #168 and were also first place winners at the state level in the California-Hawaii Elks Association Drug Awareness Contest.

The Elks National Drug Awareness Program is the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States. The program relies on Elks members and their community partners to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since 1982, the Elks have developed an effective, community-based drug prevention and education program by partnering with state and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Each year, the Elks hands out more than seven million pieces of anti-drug literature. The program also teams with social media platforms to promote their anti-drug use message online.

The Elks Drug Awareness Program asks young people to think about what it means to be drug fee. Through the program’s annual poster, essay, and video contests, children can express their feelings on what it means to have a drug-free lifestyle.

These young people serve as role models to show other children and adults that living drug free is the way to be!