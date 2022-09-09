By JAY WILSON

The big news for Del Cerro residents is the long-awaited Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed All Peoples Church has finally been released.

All residents have an opportunity to comment on the document, both pro and con for the next 45 days. A two-week extension can be granted if requested. Following the public comment period, the city will begin work on the final EIR which includes responding to issues raised through the public comment period. This can take several months. The link to view the draft EIR follows.

It is my understanding the traffic report is included in the EIR as an attachment. To view the document, go to sandiego.gov and in the search box in the top righthand corner, type All Peoples Church EIR or here is the link – sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/dsd_636444_-_draft_enivonment_impact_report_date_8-31-2022.pdf.

Jackie O’Connor, the president of the Friends of Del Cerro (FODC), would like to remind everyone to be sure and use the City of San Diego’s “Get It Done” APP to report city related problems or concern such as traffic signals, streetlights, graffiti, homeless encampments, potholes, overgrown sidewalks, faded street identification signs and much more. It is easy to use, and you will receive notification your item has been received and you will receive a progress report and when the item has been resolved or forwarded to the proper department.

To download the APP, go to The App Store for Apple phones or devices or the Play Store for Android phones and devices. The APP is also available through the City of San Diego’s website at: sandiego.gov/get-it-done. Don’t always assume someone else will report it. Take a minute to download the “Get It Done” app, and when you see something, take another minute to report it.

Our Fire and Rescue Department continues to emphasize the necessity of being prepared particularly if you live adjacent to a canyon. All the brush in our community is very dry and will continue to lose moisture as we move into September and October.

— Jay Wilson is a board member with Friends of Del Cerro.