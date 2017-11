Events at Mission Trails Park – Nov. 17, 2017

Nov. 19 – West Sycamore Nature Walk, 8 a.m. (WS); Trail Improvement Crew, 8 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Concert: El Cajon Music Masters Barber Shop Chorus, 3 p.m. (VC)

Nov. 21 – Lake Murray Walk and Talk, 9 a.m. (LM)

Nov. 22 – Fortuna Trail Restoration Crew, 9 a.m. (WF); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Nov. 25 – Guided Nature Walk, 8:30 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Nov. 26 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Family Discovery Walk, 3 p.m. (VC)

Nov. 29 – Fortuna Trail Restoration Crew, 9 a.m. (WF); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Dec. 2 – MTRP Arbor Day, 9 a.m. (EFSA); Wildlife Tracing Walk, 8:30 a.m. (VC); Mountain Bike with a Ranger Nature Ride, 9 a.m. (WF); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Dec. 3 – West Sycamore Volunteer Crew, 8 a.m. (WS); Live Hawk Demonstrator, 9 a.m. (VC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Concert: James Earp slack-key guitar, 3 p.m. (VC)

Dec. 6 – Fortuna Trail Restoration Crew, 9 a.m. (WF); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Dec. 8 – Stars at Mission Trails, 7 p.m. (KLC)

Dec. 9 – Habitat Restoration Crew, 8 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk. 8:30 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk 9:30 a.m. (VC); Discovery Table: Kumeyaay Games and Toys, 10 a.m. (VC)

Dec. 10 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Concert: San Diego Native American Flute Circle, 1 p.m. (VC)

Dec. 13 – Fortuna Trail Restoration Crew, 9 a.m. (WF); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Dec. 15 – Stars at West Sycamore, 7 p.m. (WS)

Dec. 16 – Guided Bird Walk, 8 a.m. (Ball Fields); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Art Reception: Local High Schools, 1 p.m. (VC); Star Party, 5 p.m. (KLC)

Dec. 17 – West Sycamore Nature Walk, 8 a.m. (WS); Trail Improvement Crew, 8 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Concert: Many Strings, Chris and Jamie Burns, 3 p.m. (VC)

Dec. 19 – Lake Murray Walk and Talk, 9 a.m. (Ball Fields)

Dec. 20 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

Please check mtrp.org events calendar for any changes.

KEY

BHL = Bushy Hill Parking Lot; EFSA = East Fortuna Staging Area; KLC = Kumeyaay Lake Campground; LM = Lake Murray; OMD = Old Mission Dam; WF = West Fortuna 92124; WS = West Sycamore – east end of Stonebridge Parkway 92131; VC = Visitor Center; Ball Fields = 7001 Murray Park Drive