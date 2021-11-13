Henry Doktorski, Concert Accordionist

Nov. 14

4–5 p.m. at Mission Trails Church

Manzanita Concerts presents Henry Doktorski, concert accordionist. Free concert, donations go to support the artist.

Henry Doktorski is one of the leading concert accordionists in the United States. He has delighted hundreds of thousands with his tasteful and sophisticated musical interpretations, including radio and television appearances and performances on accordion with several major orchestras. Besides classical music, Henry is equally adept at popular and international music. His extensive repertoire ranges from Bach, Brahms and Piazzolla to George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Henry Mancini, and tunes from hit Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies.

At Mission Trails Church, 4880 Zion Ave. Visit missiontrailschurch.com or call 619-582-2033.

Grossmont College Dance presents ‘Breaking Boundaries’

Nov. 18,19, 20

7:30–9 p.m. in the Grossmont PVAC

The Grossmont College Dance Department’s annual student-choreographed dance concert titled “Breaking Boundaries” will highlight a variety of genres, including hip hop, ballet, jazz, and tap – choreographed by Grossmont College dance majors.

Tickets are $10 for the 7:30 p.m. concerts and are available on a pre-sale basis only due to COVID-19 restrictions, with cash-only transactions at the Grossmont College Dance Department in Building 24, Room 272, near the PVAC. Sale hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing, so purchase tickets early. Masks are required for all guests, as well as proof of being vaccinated or negative test results taken within 72 hours of the performance.

Grossmont Performing and Visual Arts Center, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon.

SDSU Theatre presents ‘Steel Pier’

Dec. 2–7

Description: In the honky tonk world of marathon dancing in Atlantic City in 1933, a captivating assortment of depression era souls eager to dance their way into fame and prizes gather on the Steel Pier. Contestant Rita Racine deals with her nefarious promoter boyfriend, until a mysterious pilot partners with her in the contest and teaches her to believe in her own dreams. Songs by the creators of Chicago, Cabaret and other Broadway classics perfectly capture the rhythms of the 1930’s dance era.

Visit ttf.sdsu.edu/events/steel-pier.

SDSU Film presents ‘Emerging Film Festival’

Dec. 14 and 15

7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre

Description: This two-evening program features a variety of fiction and documentary short films by student filmmakers of the Television, Film, and New Media production program.

Visit ttf.sdsu.edu.