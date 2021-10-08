At Foster Elementary, we have an active group of PTA families who are working hard to keep our school connected to the community. While we have not been able to have our regular family gatherings and fund raisers, our PTA has managed to keep things going!

During the week of Sept. 11, our PTA facilitated having every student at Foster Elementary School help to plant 2,977 flags on our front lawn. There was one flag for each life lost on 9-11. This was an amazing way for our school to thank our first responders.

The PTA welcomes members from the community. Please consider joining our next PTA meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. by Zoom. Email Foster.PTA.SD@gmail.com for login info.

— By Dana Peterson, Vice President Foster Elementary School PTA