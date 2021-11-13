The Friends of Del Cerro (FODC) continues to move forward with community projects. Now that the city of San Diego’s Park and Recreation Department is resurfacing the basketball court at Princess Del Cerro Park and the FODC has set aside funding for new backboards and to refurbish the poles supporting the backboards.

Our next project is repairing and replacing the damaged dedication bricks in the sidewalk in front of the playground. We will soon announce the “Memory Brick Campaign” which will allow residents to purchase a “Memory Brick” for their family or friends. Not only will the funds from the dedication bricks fundraiser be used for refurbishing the memory brick area, but also for new playground equipment.

We are continuing to work with San Diego State professors and staff on creating a viable plan for developing Adobe Falls as a research and environmental studies area for SDSU.

The FODC Crime and Safety Committee is ordering 25 new Neighborhood Watch signs, one for each of the established Del Cerro Neighborhood Watches. If you are interested in establishing a Neighborhood Watch for your neighborhood, contact Officer John Steffen, the police departments’ Community Relations for the Navajo Community. Officer Steffen’s email address is JMSteffen@pd.sandiego.gov.

On a more global community matter, we would like to welcome Shane Masek, the newly appointed Center Director for the Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Jesse Dawn, the newly appointed Center Director for the San Carlos Recreation Center. Between Shane and Jesse, they are responsible for all the parks in the Navajo Community and the programs at their respective recreation centers. Shane comes to us from the La Jolla Recreation and Jesse returned to the San Carlos Recreation Center from an assignment at the Doyle Recreation Center.

For more information about the FODC, visit our website at friendsofdelcerro.org.

— by Jay Wilson on behalf of FODC