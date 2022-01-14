The Friends of Del Cerro continue to be active in their on-going effort of improving the Del Cerro Community. Jackie O’Connor and the FODC board are very excited now that Roni Kleinan is on board as the first executive director of the FODC Foundation.

Mark Allen, vice president of the FODC and chairman of the Princess Del Cerro Park Committee announced the city finished resurfacing the basketball court at the Princess Del Cerro Park on Friday, Jan. 7. It looks great and the new backboards will be installed as soon as they arrive from the manufacturer.

A new feature to the FODC website is interviews conducted by FODC board member Jane Klofkorn of long-time residents of Del Cerro. The first interview was with Cary Nichols, the son of Don Nichols who constructed over 100 homes in the new development called Del Cerro. HIs memories of Phoebe Hearst, Del Cerro Little League and the celebrities who lived in Del Cerro at that time make interesting reading. The full interview is now posted on the FODC website at friendsofdelcerro.org . Check out the website for more information, about the FODC and read about some of the history of Del Cerro. Jane will continue to post interviews on the website. If you would be interested in telling your historical story of Del Cerro, contact Jane atjanedloldorn@cox.net.

Looking for some hidden treasures? Come shop at the PHHS instrumental Music Program’s Annual Rummage Sale, Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 am-noon in the parking lot at Patrick Henry High School. Shop for some amazing deals while supporting your community music students! For more information, go to their website at spiritof76boosters.com .