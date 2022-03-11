By JAY WILSON

The Friends of Del Cerro (FODC) continues with a series of projects to benefit the Del Cerro community and its surrounding communities.

For several years, the FODC has been working with John Steffen, our City of San Diego’s Police Department community relations officer to increase the number of active Neighborhood Watch groups in Del Cerro. Bob Hickman, a FODC board member and a member of the Crime and Safety Committee is heading up the project to install new “Neighborhood Watch” signs. The first phase was to install five signs in neighborhoods adjacent to Hearst Elementary School. There are 15 more signs to be installed. All the signs have been paid for by the FODC. If your neighborhood does not have a viable “Neighborhood Watch”, contact us through our website – friendsofdelcerro.org.

Jackie O’Connor, the president of the FODC, commented to the board, “David Preciado, an FODC board member and I recently met with City of San Diego staff, and we finally have an anticipated date of August, to begin collecting signatures which we hope will ultimately lead to a vote by Del Cerro residents/property owners to approve the Del Cerro Maintenance Assessment District.”

FODC board member Jane Flofkorn has completed another interview with a long-time Del Cerro resident. Flofkorn is continuing with her interviews and plans to post each interview on the FODC website.

The Princess Del Cerro Park’s basketball court is looking great with its new backboards, hoops and nets. The next project for the basketball courts is to install safety pads around the base of the two poles holding the backboards. According to Mark Alan, the vice president of the FODC and chair of the Princess Del Cerro Park Committee, they are also working on a project to refurbish the sponsored bricks in front of the playground. Residents will also have an opportunity to purchase a sponsor brick. Proceeds will be used to help maintain and improve Princess Del Cerro Park.

A follow-up meeting with key SDSU staff and the student capstone project members regarding opportunities for SDSU students and staff is being scheduled as the result of a very successful tour of Adobe Falls in February.

For more information on Friends of Del Cerro, visit: www.friendsofdelcerro.com.

— Jay Wilson is a board member with Friends of Del Cerro.