Friends of Del Cerro (FODC) has a committee to assist the City of San Diego in keeping Princess Del Cerro Park as nice as its members can. The park is very popular and used by many people daily with family, sports and playground activities.

The City’s Park & Recreation Department is very cooperative in working with us as a partner to help maintain and make improvements for our only Del Cerro Park and playground. The Park was built 20 plus years ago, so it is aging and in need of replacement of expensive playground equipment.

FODC has partnered with the City to replace swing seats, and three nice red and blue benches, very nice new trash can receptacles, new light poles and a few new trees that had died. The group is currently in the process of applying for a permit to resurface the basketball court and repair and replace the family dedication brick sidewalk where broken.

FODC also recently presented its plans for improving Princess del Cerro Park, as well as other community involvement projects like improving the Del Cerro Porch, to the Grantville, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and San Carlos business-networking group (GADS) at the Aug. 13 GADS meeting. Bryan Pridmore has been leading the GADS Networking group for over three years and is a board member of the FODC. For more information about the GADS Networking group, please email bpridmore@Missiontf.com

If you are interested in helping financially or physically doing the work to improve Princess Del Cerro Park, please contact Mark Allan at Camelot.racer@icloud.com.

— Submitted by Jay Wilson