Gems & Jewels – January 2018

By Kathleen White, Graduate Gemologist, GIA | Enhancery Jewelers

JEWELRY INSURANCE THAT COVERS REPAIRS AS WELL AS LOSS

We offer Jewelers Mutual Insurance to our customers when purchasing jewelry or for their existing jewelry. This policy covers them for loss, theft, damage, mysterious disappearance and now jewelry repair.

For the same price or less as most homeowners policies charge for a rider on your jewelry, you can now have a separate jewelry policy that will insure your jewelry for everyday wear and tear as well as loss. Stop by to discuss how this can be of a benefit to you.

BIRTHSTONE OF THE MONTH: AMETHYST

Amethyst is the beautiful purple birthstone for February and zodiac stone for Pisces as well as the 6th anniversary stone. A variety of the quartz family with a hardness of seven, it is a very wearable gemstone, making it a perfect accessory for all occasions. Wearing amethyst is thought to quicken intelligence and protect against evil. In rare instances, amethyst crystals are found in combination with citrine making a unique bicolored gemstone called Ametrine. The combination of deep purple and gold in one gem create a very rich warm tone.

Martin and Kathleen White have owned Enhancery Jewelers for over 39 years. They specialize in diamond and gemstone jewelry, custom design, appraisals, and jewelry and watch repairs. Find us on Facebook and check out our monthly specials or shop online at enhancery.com.

Call Enhancery Jewelers at 619-282-3900 for answers to any gem and jewelry questions you may have. Open Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Located at 4242 Camino del Rio N. #7, next to Chili’s at Interstate 8 and Mission Gorge.