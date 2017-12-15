Gems & Jewels

By Kathleen White, Graduate Gemologist, GIA | Enhancery Jewelers

WE ARE BUYING GOLD AND DIAMONDS

Need help with holiday bills? We are buying gold and with gold high, now is the time to cash-in! Take a look in the bottom of your jewelry box to find those single earrings, broken and dented chains and charms, or the class ring you haven’t worn in years.

Then visit us to see just how much your old gold or diamond is worth. We buy single diamonds of one carat or more on approval. If you have a diamond certificate from GIA or EGL US please bring it with you as this adds more value to your diamond’s resale.

BIRTHSTONE OF THE MONTH: JANUARY – GARNET

For those born in January you are not limited in your choice of birthstone colors. Garnets are a group of gemstones that are available in a rainbow of colors, to match every personality. Women and men’s jewelry looks great when set with Mozambique garnet, the dark red variety. If you love green Tsavorites from Kenya, are bright and intense rivaling emeralds. If earth tones are your favorite Spessartite garnets range from yellowish orange to reddish orange. The Rhodolite garnet is named for the rhododendron flower and is a beautiful cranberry color. Garnets are a gemstone that can be easily worn every day to enhance your business and casual wardrobes.

Martin and Kathleen White have owned Enhancery Jewelers for over 39 years. They specialize in diamond and gemstone jewelry, custom design, appraisals, and jewelry and watch repairs. Find us on Facebook and check out our monthly specials or shop online at enhancery.com.

Call Enhancery Jewelers at 619-282-3900 for answers to any gem and jewelry questions you may have. Open Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Located at 4242 Camino del Rio N. #7, next to Chili’s at Interstate 8 and Mission Gorge.