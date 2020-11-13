By JENNIFER MORRISSEY

How is it November already? This year has felt incredibly long, but also like it’s gone by in a flash. However, the changing weather and impending holidays are moving us out of limbo.

Through these months, Mission Trials Regional Park (MTRP) has been a respite for the entire San Diego community. As previously shared, the park has had record numbers of visitors during the pandemic due to limited access to indoor gyms. In addition, many parents have brought their children to the park to provide breaks from distance learning, explore nature, and breathe fresh air. A silver lining from this time is that we’re creating a new generation of environmental stewards.

For many, 2020 has been one of the most challenging years of their lives, and for the MTRP Foundation, this year has been a struggle. Key sources of MTRP Foundation income — facility rentals and local government grants we’ve received for years — have not been available and there’s no prospect of either returning anytime soon. Because of this, we need the community’s support now more than ever, and are asking our neighbors and park users to make a donation to support the park through the Mission Trials Regional Park Foundation.

For the last few years, the MTRP Foundation has participated in #GivingTuesday, a global day of charitable giving that takes place on the first Tuesday in December. Each year, more donors have come forward to support the park, and we’re asking you to donate on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for #GivingTuesday, or any time before the end of the year. Several donors have pledged to match up to $6,000 in donations to the MTRP Foundation for #GivingTuesday, so you can give knowing that your contribution will be doubled! In addition, there are special charitable giving incentives for 2020 offered through this year’s CARES Act; we encourage you to contact your tax professional to find out how your donation may benefit you at tax time. You can make a donation online at mtrp.org and find out more by emailing giving@mtrp.org or calling 619-668-3280.

Another way that you can support Mission Trails Regional Park is through our new online store! Since the park’s Visitor Center and its Gift Shop are still closed, you can now stock up on MTRP branded items, including the 5-Peak Challenge t-shirt and two other styles, at mtrpstore.org. On the site we also have a selection of our best-selling books such as Pat Abbott’s “Geology: Mission Trails Park,” as well as notecards, children’s books and toys, and more. All orders will be shipped to you, and we can also ship to a gift recipient, whether across town or across the country. Peruse and purchase items at mtrpstore.org, and you can also find a link to the online store on the park’s main website.

Thank you for your continued support of Mission Trails, and for helping us to ensure the park is preserved and protected today and for future generations.

— Jennifer Morrissey is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.