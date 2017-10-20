Happening at the Allied Gardens Library – Oct. 20, 2017

By Kathryn Johnson

Book sale

Our Friends of the Library group will have their quarterly book sale on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This sale is a perfect opportunity to purchase a variety of reading material at very reasonable prices. In fact, this sale is so extraordinary that your money will not only afford you more stock for your bookshelves but it will also help fund your community library. Thanks to the generosity of our Friends group your shopping helps fund programs, materials and fun!

Volunteer position

Do you happen to have some extra time on your hands? Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity that will have a positive impact on our community? Would you like to get “behind the scenes” to learn how the library works?

If you answered yes to any of the above, please consider volunteering at the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library or with our wonderful Friends group. Our Friends are always looking for new members to assist with book sales and the branch is currently recruiting a few Library Beautifiers. Please contact the library if you would like more information at 619-533-3970.

New online library resource

This month, San Diego Public Library added another online database entitled, Sexuality and Gender Archive. This database is an excellent resource for researchers and students as it contains “material drawn from hundreds of institutions and organizations, including both major international activist organizations and local, grassroots groups.” The information page of the database goes on to describe that information from 1940 to present is available. If you are unfamiliar with the library’s databases, please talk to a staff member for more information and/or instructions on how to access our valuable resources.

Matchbook Story Contest

The Library Shop, located at the Central Library (one of the best places to shop for bibliophiles), is hosting a writing contest for writers and aspiring authors. The challenge is to compose a story that is short enough to fit on the inside of a matchbook or approximately 40 words. Contestants are asked to pay a $5 entry fee and the prizes include gift certificates, copies of your work on a matchbook and the opportunity to exhibit their work in the Hervey Family Rare Books Room. For more details, please visit libraryshopsd.org/short-story-contest.

Book Arts exhibit

Stop by to see what our crafty librarians are up to! Discarded magazines, books and scrap paper have been upcycled, transformed and displayed in our exhibition case. Artworks from the talented librarians at the Benjamin branch library, Pacific Beach library, Carmel Valley library and the Mission Valley library are featured in our display case for October and November. Artwork by our very own Kathryn Johnson, Danielle Ghio and René Gehr reveal our hand-crafted creativity and showcase our upcoming Handmade @ the Library workshops.

Get crafty

Join us for our new workshop series, “Handmade @ the Library.” On Oct. 20, Kathryn Johnson will teach us how to make an upcycled magazine bowl. Interested adults are encouraged to stop in at 2:30 p.m. to make their own bowl. On Nov. 18, René will host a harvest wreath-making workshop just in time for Thanksgiving. Please sign up at the front desk. Space is limited.

Kid’s corner

Heading out trick or treating? Stop by the library first for a ghostly good time. We are going to read some silly, spooky, scary, spectacular Halloween stories that will put you in the Halloween spirit. We encourage both parents and children to wear their costumes! Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

We continue to offer story times for babies, toddlers and preschoolers throughout the week. Please visit the branch for a schedule.

—Kathryn Johnson is branch manager of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin library. Reach her at johnsonka@sandiego.gov.