By Kathryn Johnson

Closures

The library will be closed Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. The book drop will be open, and we resume business the next day, Tuesday, May 28, at 11:30 a.m.

Book clubs

The book club will be reading Elena Ferrante’s book “My Brilliant Friend” on May 14 from 1-2 p.m. This 1950s coming-of-age story follows Elena and Lila as they go through life, their paths seem to always diverge and converge but both protagonists have always remained friends. Ferrante also explores how county, city, and neighborhood shaped the upbringing of her characters.

For the true book lovers, we also have an offsite book club meeting that typically meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Temple Emanu-El located at 6299 Capri Drive. We will be reading a compilation of short stories by Maryelizabeth Hart called “San Diego Noir.” This selection will focus on cities in and around San Diego with a dark and sultry noir style. Copies will be available at the front desk.

Events

How to get started on that novel you always wanted to write? How easy is it to do chair yoga? How to jazz up ordinary cookies and make them extraordinary? These are just a few of the how-to presentations we will be having at the library on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please check with staff for a presentation schedule.

The Allied Gardens Community Festival is the perfect way to kick off the summer season. We will be featuring a DJ, face painting, balloon animals, plant sale, and bouncy houses. The Allied Gardens Kiwanis group will be selling hot dogs. Pony rides will be available along with a petting zoo for everyone that is interested.

Summer reading

The annual summer reading program is near, this year it will be running from June 1 to Aug. 31. The library will have weekly programs geared around our theme “It’s showtime at your library,” and we will be distributing prizes from our program sponsors Souplantation, Rubio’s, and Legoland for every 10, 20, 30, or 40 books read or hours performed.

Save the date

You’ve been asking for it, and we’re here to make it big — the Friends of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Branch Library will be having a book sale on Saturday, June 15. Please check the branch for more details and time. Featuring classics, paperbacks, coffee table books, and of course, plenty of children’s books to go around.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens Benjamin Branch Library.