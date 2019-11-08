Some of our regular visitors may already recognize our newest employee, Masha Dailey. Masha started at the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library several months ago in a temporary position. We were very fortunate to have her come on board several weeks ago as a full-time regular library assistant II.

Masha enjoys arts and crafts with a preference for sketching and knitting. She is an animal lover and San Diego native (although she spent a few years in Arizona). If you enjoy poetry, holistic reading and psychology, Masha is the person to talk to since those are the books she most enjoys reading. Please stop in and say “hello” to our newest team member!

Food drive for San Diego Food Bank

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 5, the library will be taking food donations to go to the San Diego Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to bring a nonperishable food item during the drive so that it can get to the food bank before the holiday season. We ask that you refrain from donating glass containers, opened containers, or homemade foods.

Programming for adults:

Essential Oils 101

2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

Are you curious about aromatherapy and other uses for essential oils? If so, this presentation will provide information on the many uses for oils, why quality matters and debunk some commonly believed myths. Free to attend but we ask that those interested in attending register online or by calling the branch at 619-533-3970.

Introduction to Herbalism

10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Local author, Rhea Iris Rivers will talk about her book, which details home remedies for a variety of ailments. Join us as we learn about ways to improve your immune system to fight mono, HPV, flu, cancer and more. Attendees will also learn about an effective way to increase energy without the use of stimulants. Books will be available for purchase.

Vegan Adventures: Holiday Desserts

6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12

Attendees will learn tips and tricks for “veganizing” desserts. Participants are sure to enjoy this “hands on” program; tasting included!

Programming for youth:

Homework Club

Mondays, 2-4 p.m. and Wednesdays, 12:30-3 p.m.

Elementary and middle school students are welcome to stop in for homework assistance or quiet study on Mondays and Wednesdays when school is in session.

Free play for babies and toddlers

Most Fridays from 10-10:45 a.m.

Little ones will have the opportunity to play in an unstructured setting while adults chat and connect with one another. We’ll sing a few songs, and enjoy bubbles while making new friends. Older siblings are welcome.

Snowman Coloring Contest

Dec. 1 through Jan. 3

It’s time for our annual coloring contest for all ages! Stop in for a coloring sheet and bring us the completed masterpiece to be considered for a small prize. All works of art will be displayed during the month and a winner will be selected for each age category.

Cookie Decorating

Two sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 4 and 4:30 p.m.

Are you a cookie lover? Do you like to decorate? If so, we have the perfect program for young cookie connoisseurs. Attendees will enjoy creating their very own snowman cookie. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Please register on our website or by calling the branch at 619-533-3970.

Save the date: Noon Year’s Eve program for little ones on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.!

Please note: All San Diego public libraries will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of our regular 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. hours.

See you at the library!

— Kathryn Johnson, branch manager.