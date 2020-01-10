By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Are you interested in helping our community? Would you like a voice in the programming and initiatives of your library? If so, our Friends of the Library group would love your help as a board member. They are currently recruiting for various positions and only require attendance at a once monthly meeting and assistance at their quarterly book sales. For more information, please contact the library at 619-533-3970.

Winter Reading Challenge 2020: Readers of all ages are welcome to join us for a winter reading challenge that started Jan. 1. Read five books or five hours. All finishers will receive a pencil pouch, admission for two to the Maritime Museum, and a Subway sandwich coupon.

Programming for adults

Be sure to stop in for your program calendar, which details all our regular, ongoing programs such as Life in Stories, Mindfulness & Meditation, Mystery Buffs, and Fitness Fun.

Using Herbs for Detox & Pain Relief: Start 2020 with the amazing powers of herbs and plants, aka “our forgotten allies.” Join us Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Participants will also gain insights into how to choose medicinal plants to heal and detoxify.

Vegan Adventures: Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. Are you a longtime vegan looking for new recipes or someone new to veganism and not sure where to start? All are welcome to this free, live cooking demonstration and sampling. January’s theme will be Asian lettuce wraps and orange chicken and rice.

Book Club: On Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. the Book Club will discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, the New York Times bestselling author of “Rules of Civility.” This a transporting novel about a man who is ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel.

Free Tax Help Returns: Starting Monday, Feb. 3, we will once again host AARP to assist patrons with their taxes. This free tax preparation service gives special attention to taxpayers over the age of 60 but is also open to taxpayers of all ages with low and moderate incomes. Mondays, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays, 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 3-April 10. No appointments. First come, first served.

Programming for youth

With school back in session on Jan. 6, we’ll return to our regular youth programming schedule: Baby Storytime, Toddler Storytime, Yoga Storytime, Preschool Storytime, Homework Help, Tween Scene, Tween Gaming. Please come in for a calendar or check it out online at bit.ly/2SZTPiy.

Chinese New Year Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. We will celebrate the year of the rat with stories, crafts and a Lion Dance!

Schedule alert: All San Diego Public library branches will be closed on Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr Day.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Brach Library.