By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Adult programs

Happy birthday to us! – You are all invited to celebrate the library’s 55th birthday. We have archived pictures from the mid-’60s of the grand opening for viewing. We have also curated a few stationary pieces from that era which are also on display. A birthday cake and light refreshment will be provided for all guest in attendance. Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m.

ABCs of ADUs: Introduction to building an accessory dwelling unit – Have you thought about building an accessory dwelling unit on your property? Would you like more information about the possible cost, permitting process and various design options? If so, please join us for an informational ADU presentation. A representative from San Diego Development Services and several ADU builders will be on hand to talk about the building process from start to finish. To register for this free program, go to tinyurl.com/adu-sdpl. Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

Free Tax Help – AARP volunteers are on site to assist with tax preparation. This is a free service and geared toward older adults and people with moderate to low income. No need for an appointment as this is a first-come, first-served program. Mondays, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Fridays, 12:30-5 p.m. through April 10.

Book Club: ‘Life After Life’ by Kate Atkinson – Join our group of book lovers as they discuss this work by winner of the U.K.’s Whitbread Award, Kate Atkinson. Tuesday, April 14, at 1 p.m.

Youth programs

Spring into STEAM program – March kicks off San Diego Public Library’s fourth annual Spring into STEAM program! This year’s theme “Go Wild!” explores the sights, sounds and ecosystems of the rainforest. Free for ages 9–12, Spring into STEAM programs are offered at all 36 city libraries during the months of March, April and May. Kids can build their own mini-rainforests, meet some of the animals that call the rainforest home, and use Minecraft to learn about biodiversity. Participants who finish three or more programs will receive a pair of binoculars. Program dates, times and locations are available on the library’s website. Advanced registration is required.

Celebrate Pi Day! – The library will be hosting a pi memorization competition with prizes for the two people that can recite the most digits of pi by memory. This fun challenge will be followed by a Pi-Ku poem and decorating session. All materials as well as light refreshments and snacks will be provided. This program is geared toward older elementary school students and up. Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.

Ongoing Programs – Check out our regularly scheduled youth programming: Baby Storytime on Mondays at 10 a.m.; Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.; Yoga Storytime at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; Preschool Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; Friday Free Play for ages 0-3 on Fridays at 10 a.m.

For tweens and teens, we have Tween Scene on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. and Tween Gaming on Thursdays at 3 p.m. All school-age children can get assistance with Homework Help on Mondays, 2-4 p.m., and Wednesdays, 12:30-3 p.m.

Closed for Cesar Chavez Day

All San Diego Public Library locations will be closed for Cesar Chavez Day on Tuesday, March 31.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens Benjamin Branch Library.