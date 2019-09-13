By KEVIN TRAN

For all those that have been looking, asking, hoping and wishing — wait no further. Branch Manager, Kathryn Johnson is back! Always a team player, Kathryn was helping out at the Central Library when they were in need of a manager. Stop by and welcome her back to the Benjamin Library.

Dogs on display

Our September display will sure to be a fan favorite. The display will have all different types of media on dogs with an emphasis on service to their owner. We will showcase therapy dogs, service dogs, and guide dogs. Stop by and let us know what kind of dog you have and the service your dog provides.

Friends recruitment

Looking to meet new friends and work hand in hand with library staff. Then look no further — we have the perfect spot for you. The Friends of the Benjamin Library are looking for community member that are flexible and open minded about fundraising opportunities and ideas to help bring support to the branch. Please see staff for additional details.

Friends of the Library Book sale

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Come early for the best deals and selection. The Friends of the Benjamin Library tirelessly comb through all of the books from storage and donations to curate the best children’s books and popular fiction for everyone to enjoy. All proceeds will go to help fund programming at the branch.

