By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Thank you to all our patrons for making 2019 a great success for your library. We added new staff and new programs this year and are looking forward to serving you in the 2020! Happy holidays from all of us at the branch.

In fact, it is that time of year for our annual Snowmen Coloring Contest. Please stop in for your entry and submit before Jan. 3 to be entered into the contest.

Programming for adults

Be sure to stop in for your program calendar, which details all our regular, ongoing programs.

Book Club: On Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. the Book Club will discuss “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer.

This well-reviewed book by O’Henry-winning author Andrew Sean Greer has been touted as his finest work yet. Readers will enjoy this read, which has been described as “very funny and occasionally wise” by the Kirkus Review.

Programming for youth

Cookie Decorating: Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Are you a cookie lover? Patrons will enjoy decorating a snowman cookie. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Please register to attend.

Noon Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.

Come join us for a family New Year’s celebration. We’ll be ringing in the new year at noon — perfect for those of us who can’t stay up to midnight. We’ll have a dance party, crafts, a story and light refreshments all leading up to a noon year’s countdown. Registration is required as space is limited. Come one, come all — no age limit!

Schedule alerts and save the dates

All San Diego Public library branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed all day on Dec. 25. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, we will be open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.

Winter Reading Challenge 2020: Readers of all ages are welcome to join us for a winter reading challenge starting Jan. 1. Read five books or five hours and receive a prize.

Vegan Adventures: Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.

Are you a long-time vegan looking for new recipes or someone new to veganism and not sure where to start? All are welcome to this free, live cooking demonstration and sampling. Each program has a different delicious theme.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Brach Library.