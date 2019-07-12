By KEVIN TRAN

Where’s Waldo

Try your skills in locating a Waldo at every city of San Diego Library. “Where’s Waldo” at the library will be in its third year. Find Waldo and get a special-edition pin that is specific to that branch. Once you’ve collected all 36 pins, turn in your Waldo passport by July 31 to the Library Store at the Central Library. You will be entered into a raffle for exclusive prizes. The contest will run from July 1-31, please visit any branch for a passport to start collecting Waldo stamps.

Trash Truck Story time

When two great city departments get together, magic happens. We will be hosting a special story time featuring two trash trucks from the city of San Diego’s Environmental Services. This will take place at our normal story time on Tuesday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m.

Tech Time

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-4 p.m., we will be here to answer any questions you may have about your smartphones, tablets, e-books, emails and everything in between. Please try to have all passwords and pertinent information ready.

Ice cream social

As the summer comes to a close, we are celebrating all of your hard work in the form of an ice cream social on Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program Ice Cream Social will feature vanilla, strawberry, and sorbet varieties with all the toppings for a truly decadent treat. All summer reading participants and their families are invited to join.

Free library cards

For the entire month of July, the library will be issuing free library cards. We will be featuring the highly sought-after annual Comic-Con card. New this year is a LGBTQIA+ Pride card designed exclusively for the city of San Diego libraries. Come early as all cards are produced in limited numbers and will only be free during the month of July. Free cards will only be issued as replacements for old cards or receiving the limited-edition ones. Any and all previous fines on the account[s] will still have to be paid.

Flag boxes

We will be a collection site for old or tattered flags to be disposed of with dignity and respect. The local Boy Scout troops will frequently collect the boxes and deliver them to local American Legion posts and associated nonprofits that will conduct flag retirement ceremonies.

Park and Recreation story time

“Animal Habitats and Survival” will be presented by Park Ranger Heidi on July 26 at 10:30 a.m. This story time will be geared toward preschoolers to first graders. A craft will follow the story time and a special backpack will be handed out at the story time for our young readers, brought to you by Kids in Canyons.

Summer Reading Program

Programs for our Summer Reading Programs held on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. are as follows:

July 8 – Slime with Challenge Island

July 15 – DIY play dough

July 22 – Noteworthy puppets singing rendition of “The Three Little Pigs”

Aug. 5 – Audience participation movies: “The Jungle Book” (the original)

Aug. 12 – Cupcakes by you! Design your own cupcakes

Aug. 19 – Ice cream social and scavenger hunt

— Kevin Tran is library assistant III at the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Branch Library.