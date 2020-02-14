By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Book sale: The Friends of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library will be hosting their first book sale of the year on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Be sure to stop in and stock up on gently used books at amazing prices. All proceeds support library programs and initiatives.

The Power of Whole Food: On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6: p.m., join us for a science-based, cutting-edge educational program that will teach attendees to harness the power of a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Participants will learn about the power of whole foods to slow the aging process, improve mental clarity and mood, boost energy levels, and prevent, protect against or reverse heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and cancers. We will learn simple tools and solutions — including snack and meal prep ideas — to embark on the most scientifically proven way to positively impact your health for a lifetime. Everyone will walk away with resources to take home.

Tax preparation: On Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. through April 10, volunteers from AARP will be onsite to assist with tax preparation for people 60 and better or those with low to moderate incomes. There are no appointments for this service as it is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vegan Adventures: Are you a long-time vegan looking for new recipes or someone new to veganism and not sure where to start? All are welcome to this free, live cooking demonstration and sampling. March’s theme will be energy bars and granola. Held on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m.

Youth programs

Free Play for Babies to 3-year-olds: Join us on Fridays for free play from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Little ones will have the opportunity to play in an unstructured setting while making noise, interacting with books and toys and meeting new friends. Older siblings are welcome.

Spring into STEAM: On Tuesday, March 10, at 3 p.m., join us for “DIY Rainforest Terrariums” to learn the importance of this diverse biome, and create your very own miniature rainforest. We’ll go wild with this hands-on workshop that’s fun, educational and not to be missed. Free workshop geared for ages 9-12. Registration is required at sandiego.gov/steam.

Save the date: We will be hosting an informational program for people curious about building an accessory dwelling unit (aka granny flat) on their property on Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

All San Diego public libraries will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17.

