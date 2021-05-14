By JAY WILSON

One of the many schools the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation works with is Hearst Elementary in Del Cerro. On Friday, May 7, Alissa Weiss, the physical education teacher for Hearst Elementary, led a bicycle ride/walk event at Lake Murray. This event was one of the goals of the school’s wellness program.

The San Diego Unified School District asked each school to facilitate a wellness program to address student, teacher, and community wellness. Hearst gathered a team of staff and parents who are invested in this mission. While this school year has been a challenge, students, teachers, and parents have persevered and held events, including a virtual cooking class for staff; social emotional learning for students; and two community bike ride/walks at Lake Murray.

For the May 7 event, over 40 students and parents met at the Lake Murray Community Park by the Little League and Navajo Girls Softball fields. Between 1 and 2 p.m., all rode bicycles, scooters or walked around Lake Murray. Many of the participants logged four miles or more during the one-hour event. Coach Weiss said although this event was initially initiated due to COVID-19, it would be beneficial to do this every year. It is another opportunity to keep the students physically active.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundaiton.