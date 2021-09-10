The Allied Gardens Little League has begun a crowd-sourced fundraising drive to repair its ball field.

Unlike other little leagues that rely on city-owned park space for games and practices, AGLL owns its own field, donated to the league in 1957 by “a generous San Diegan,” according to the classy.org page set up for the donations.

When little league baseball was put on hold during the pandemic, the fields, which rely on volunteers for maintenance, became unkempt. In addition, vandals damaged the ball field’s snack shack, “making it unusable.” The vandalism also included hate speech and profanity.

The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation created the classy.org page and kicked in a donation of $2,000. The goal is to raise $12,500 to build a new snack shack and bring the ball field back to pristine condition.

To make a donation, visit www.bit.ly/3kNejHG. For more information about Allied Gardens Little League, visit www.aglittleleague.org.