By MICHELLE IRWIN

The administration, teachers and staff are looking forward to working with students, parents and community members as we continue to develop students to be thoughtful productive citizens with a sense of purpose, integrity and a curiosity about the world in which they live. At Henry, we challenge each of our students to reach their full potential with our quality instructional program. We hope to continue the positive relationship we have established with our parents and the community. One major organization that supports Henry High is the Patrick Henry Alumni Association.

The Patrick Henry High School Alumni Association, Inc. — a non-profit organization (TIN 45-4153970), established in 2012 — is excited to announce its eighth Patrick Henry High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament and Reunion BBQ for its 45,000 alumni that will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14 on the two 18-hole courses of Admiral Baker Golf Course & Clubhouse near the campus.

The event — anticipated to be a sell-out — will include:

An exceptional golf experience and complimentary gifts for the first 248 registered participants;

A wonderful BBQ dinner (anticipating 330+ attendees);

PHHS band and cheerleader performances;

A scholarship and awards banquet;

Entertaining raffle, silent and live auctions.

We hope that you and/or your organization will consider supporting this year’s tournament through your participation, underwriting sponsorship or by providing a tee prize, a raffle or a live or silent auction item(s).

Our goal is to raise $60,000 to benefit these programs and facilities:

Senior Night Scholarship Awards;

Patriot Athletics;

The recently completed Patrick Henry Arts, Media and Entertainment complex (phame.us);

Engineering & Design Academy;

Other projects at the school

All donations are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. This is a 100% volunteer effort. All net proceeds, overseen by the PHHS Alumni Association, Inc. Board of Directors, will directly benefit programs and facilities at the school. Through the support of alumni, other individuals and businesses we are proud to announce that we have raised in excess of $725,000, both directly and indirectly, as a result of our previous seven events.

Please visit the Alumni website at PatriotAlumni.org or contact Kevin Carlson at 858-566-6700 ext. 214 or kcarlson@missionjanitorial.com for additional information.

Patriot JROTC Academic Team:

The Patriot JROTC Academic Team traveled to Washington DC to compete against other JROTC students from across the United Stated. The Patriot Henry JROTC team, under direction of Ron Flaherty, placed second!

Ron Flaherty shared, “This year’s team was one of the best teams and their hard work and commitment has paid off. I’m honored to be their teacher.”

Thank you for representing Patrick Henry High School.

Patriot Baseball Program:

Immediately after a league championship winning regular season, the Patriots Baseball program got right to work this summer as one of 25 San Diego teams competing in the American Legion summer baseball league. Representing Legion Post 460 under the team name Trojans, the Patriots once again dominated the competition, going undefeated in league play and just recently bringing home the Southern California Area 5 title for the third straight year.

The Patriots were crowned champions this past weekend at USD’s Fowler Park, earning them a spot to travel to the American Legion State Championship in Clovis, California, where they will compete against five other Area champions from throughout the state.

“We are looking forward to the state tournament,” head coach Sheldon Watkins said. “Each year we have gone, it’s been a great experience. We have a much younger team this time, so it will be a great opportunity for them.”

Coach Watkins and his Patriots are a big part of San Diego American Legion Baseball history as they were one of the original programs to help revive Legion baseball after being absent in San Diego for several decades. Having the opportunity to represent our nation’s veterans who have so proudly served our country is an honor that our Patriot players and coaches take to heart and they are beyond thankful for the support of Legion Post 460 these past three seasons.

Patriot Athlete Information:

We are quickly approaching the beginning of the fall season where we offer Cross Country (men’s and women’s), Cheer (coed), Field Hockey, Football, Women’s Golf, Women’s Tennis, Women’s Volleyball, and Men’s Water Polo.

All student-athletes must complete an online registration for the 2021-2022 school year. Please make sure you have completed all sections of online registration: student information, parent/guardian information, and signatures.

Also, please make sure you have uploaded all required documents: complete valid athletic physical packet, incoming ninth grade report card. (Valid insurance information is input for student information.) For more information on athletic clearance click, including how to complete forms online, look up practice and tryout information, or to reach a head coach, visit phpatriots.net.

If you have any general athletics questions, please feel free to email Cody Clark at jclark@sandi.net We are excited to get back to our traditional athletics calendar this fall.

We are looking forward to the new school year and all the opportunities it holds for our students.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.